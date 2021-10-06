Nandamuri Balakrishna to do Talk Show For Telugu OTT Platform Aha. Details Here

Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the lead role in the action film, “Akhanda", directed by popular director Boyapati Srinu. The film crew said that the shooting is over and the movie is currently in its post-production stage. As far as the release dates are concerned, Akhanda’s team will soon make a statement.

However, there is also an interesting rumour on social media regarding Balakrishna, also known as Balayya. The rumour states that Balakrishna is doing a talk show for the popular Telugu OTT platform Aha. This rumour has come as a surprise to everybody. Official information on the matter will be released soon. It is learned that stars Rana Daggubati and Samantha Prabhu have done similar talk shows for Aha before.

Balayya and Boyapati have already done two films together. There are huge expectations from Akhanda, which is their third venture together. The final schedule of the film is being shot in Goa. Buzz is that the promotions are going to start soon. The Balayya-Boyapati combine has delivered huge hits like ‘Sinha’ and ‘Legend’ in the past. The expectations are huge once again.

It is being rumoured that the online streaming platform Hotstar has secured the digital rights for the film. With the completion of Akhanda, Balayya will start shooting for another film produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments. Many are speculating that this time, the hit director-star combo will deliver the biggest blockbuster of their careers.

