Nandamuri Balakrishna to Get Swarnakankanam Award for Contribution to Cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna entertained the audience with his brilliant films, charming presence and impeccable dialogue delivery. To honour his contribution to cinema, he will be bestowed with the Swarnakankanam award. This award will be given a day before late poet C Narayana Reddy’s birth anniversary.

Former Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao will also be gracing the event. Balakrishna fans are extremely happy with this announcement.

Apart from this prestigious award, fans are also delighted to hear about Balayya’s upcoming film NBK 107. The official title of this film is yet to be revealed. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK 107’s shooting is currently happening in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest reports, makers are planning to finalise a new release date, i.e- Sankranthi next year. Fans are also hoping that makers zero in on this date. On this auspicious occasion, Balayya has seen several of his films receive success.



Shruti Haasan is also a part of this project. Duniya Vijay will essay the villain’s role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Chandrika Ravi and Lal are also acting in NBK 107.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, S Thaman has composed the music. Sai Madhav Burra and Gopichand have penned dialogues.

In addition to NBK 107, Nandamuri will also act in an untitled project. Anil Ravipudi has written and directed this film. This movie is currently in the pre-production stage. It is bankrolled by Shine Screens.

There were also reports that Nandamuri was going to work with director Krishna Vamsi. Vamsi had revealed in an interview that he was going to direct Nandamuri’s film Rythu. Balayya also wanted to rope in Amitabh Bachchan for this movie. Amitabh loved Rythu’s story but couldn’t work on it due to prior commitments. Nandamuri was adamant that he will work in Rythu only if Amitabh is part of it. Due to this reason, they couldn’t work together. Some fans said that they would love to see Vamsi and Nandamuri together.

