Nandamuri Balakrishna to Kickstart NTR Centenary Celebrations on May 28 in Nimmakuru

May 28 marks the centenary of one of the biggest names of both Indian cinema and politics, NT Rama Rao. The iconic Sr NTR’s centenary festivities will be kicked off by his son, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will honour the legendary actor-politician.

Festivities will begin on the 28th of this month. This spectacular ceremony will be kicked off by Hindupur MLA “Natasimha” Balakrishna. The celebration will take place in the morning hours near the birthplace of “Vishwa Vikhyatha Nata Saarvabhouma NTR,” Nimmakuru, according to a statement from Balakrishna’s team.

The centennial celebrations are expected to be spectacular. The procedures will begin in Nimmakuru and continue in the afternoon and evening hours in Guntur and Tenali, respectively. The celebrations are expected to be graced by the entire Nandamuri family as well as fans of the actor-politician. NTR was no less than a legend when it came to the Telugu film industry and his popularity eventually propelled him into a career in politics.

After playing the Tirupati deity in the 1960 film Shri Venkateshwara Mahatmyam, NTR, who was the typecast legendary deity of his day, used to receive pilgrims en route to Tirupati at his residence. Many cinema scholars believe it was a premeditated strategy to position himself as a political alternative in the south through the strength of religion because of his ‘aura.’

Such was the aura of NTR among his fans that he was cast as Lord Krishna in seventeen films, the first being the super hit film Maya Bazar in 1957. He even used to appear for public meetings during his stint as the CM in costumes of mythological characters. In March 1982 he founded the TDP, with the stated objective of protecting the interests of India’s Telugu-speaking people, which soon formed the government with NTR as the first non-Congress chief minister since the establishment of the state in 1956.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.