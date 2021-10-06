Nandamuri Balakrishna to Lend Voice to Mike Tyson’s Character in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger: Report

Known for essaying larger-than-life characters, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon collaborate with Puri Jagannadh in the upcoming film, Liger. The two have teamed up on Paisa Vasool before. The upcoming sports action film will star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles. Liger makers announced that they have welcomed legendary heavy-weight boxing champion Mike Tyson to play a special role.

As per a report in Times Of India, Balakrishna will be lending his voice for boxing great Tyson’s character in the film. Balakrishna is the son of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and acting legend NT Rama Rao. The star appeared in over 100 films in a career spanning 40 years.

Up next, Balakrishna will make his digital debut as a talk show host for the Telugu OTT platform aha. He recently wrapped up filming for his film Akhanda in Hyderabad. This is his third venture with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu after Simha and Legend.

Last month, the veteran actor was clicked with the Liger team on the sets. The image featured Vijay, filmmaker Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, co-producer of the film. Vijay shared the photo on Twitter and wrote, “Jai Balayya”.

Read: Superstar Balakrishna Makes Surprise Visit to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ Sets

Last month, the makers of Liger announced that the ‘baddest man in the world’ (read Mike Tyson) will be seen playing a significant role in the film. The lead actor wrote, “Namaste Tyson” in the caption. “We promised you Madness. We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle.”

Liger will see Vijay essay the role of a mixed martial art fighter. Other key roles will be played by Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.