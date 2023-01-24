On his 62nd birthday, Nandamuri Balakrishna gave his supporters some great news. After working with Shruti Haasan and Duniya Vijay in Gopichand Malineni’s film NBK107, the veteran star will team up with F3 director Anil Ravipudi for his upcoming project. It is reported that the filmmaker is currently adjusting the movie’s script. He is ensuring that every scene and line of language exceeds viewers’ expectations.

Balakrishna, dressed traditionally, is pictured next to director Anil Ravipudi, wearing a checkered shirt, on the NBK108 trailer poster. In the photo, the actor and the director are both beaming. The remaining cast and technical team for NBK108 will be revealed soon, as the project is still in its early phases. Now another update from the set of Nandamuri Balakrishna is, soon the film will roll on the floors.

The shooting for the movie is likely to begin on February 8. The first location for the shoot is Hyderabad. So far, the project is billed as an emotional family drama and Balakrishna will act as the father of actress Sree Leela.

Rumour has it that the filmmakers were looking for an actress to work with Balakrishna. There have been rumours that they chose Nayanthara, a female superstar. Nayanthara reportedly spoke with the producers as well. These rumours excite the admirers of Balakrishna and Nayanthara. Before that, they contributed to the films Jai Simha and Simha, and they were enormous successes.

Earlier, it was expected that the story is about a father and son who fight against injustice in their neighbourhood. A mechanic who protects his family from criminals. Sreeleela is tremendously delighted to play the movie’s female lead. In an interview, she stated: “The movie is the perfect venue for the comedic side of me. To get into the rhythm, I have put a lot of effort into my comedy quotient".

