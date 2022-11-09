Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Aditya 369 Sequel Aditya 999 To Go On Floors Next Year?

In his illustrious career, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered some phenomenal performances in over 100 Telugu films. Of all the movies that he has starred in, his 1991 sci-fi film Aditya 369 remains iconic among fans to date. Aditya 369, which told the tale of an absent-minded person Krishna, essayed by Nandamuri himself, was a blockbuster hit back then. Over the years, several reports about Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao planning a sequel of the sci-fi film have done the rounds. However, due to unknown reasons, the director wasn’t able to bring his plan to fruition.

Now, after almost 31 years of Aditya 369’s release, speculations about Aditya 369’s sequel have once again surfaced on the internet, courtesy of Unstoppable With NBK. Recently, Balayya confirmed that the 1991 film’s sequel will be announced soon. He also revealed that the film has been titled Aditya 999, Max.

According to reports, the production of Aditya 999 Max will commence next year. Nandamuri Balakrishna also recently opened up about his fondness for science-fiction films. He announced the film’s title while talking about Shree Karthick’s time-travel drama, Oke Oka Jeevitham, starring Sharwanand, in his popular chat show.

Reports further claim that filmmaker Parasuram Petla, who directed actor Mahesh Babu in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will be helming the upcoming project. He has reportedly liked the story of Aditya 999 Max and is willing to work on it. Earlier, it was reported that Nandamuri’s son, Mokshagna Teja, will be playing the lead as a debutant actor in the Aditya 369 sequel. However, Nandamuri has neither confirmed nor denied the same. Other details regarding Aditya 999 Max remain unknown as of yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Nandamuri, the actor is currently busy hosting the second season of his celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK. Besides entertaining viewers with the fun-filled show, the 62-year-old is also pumped up for his next actioner, titled Veera Simha Reddy. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay, is slated to hit the big screen in January next year.

