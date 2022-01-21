Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Completes 50-day Run at Theatres; Earns Rs 200 Cr

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda, which premiered on December 2, has completed its fifty days theatrical run on Thursday in 103 cinema halls across the Telugu states. Despite the pandemic and restrictions, the movie, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, has done exceptionally well.

On this occasion, the makers organised a 50-day celebration event at Sudarshan Theatre, Hyderabad to thank the audience, cast, and crew of the film. The event was attended by Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu and producers Miryala Ravinder Reddy and Shirish.

During the event, the film unit watched the movie Akhanda in Sudarshan theatre. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna said that it would be fun to watch the movie in theatres. He thanked the audience for making Akhandha such a huge success. The actor also praised the film’s female lead Pragya Jaiswal for her excellent performance in the mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, director Boyapati Sreenu paid his respects to God saying, “I think that God is the one who unites the two of us (Balakrishna and him). The success of the film is attributed to the audience as well as the couple Parvati Parameswara. Owing to the pandemic, we were uncertain if the movie would do well. But, the success of Akhanda is amazing.”

The director went on and thanked the audience along with every technician who worked on the film to make it a hit.

Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy also extended his gratitude to the audience and said, “I never dreamed that the movie would run for 50 days. Thanks to the audience who made it come true.”

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda has reportedly done a business of Rs 200 crores including non-theatrical (satellite and digital rights), overseas and local theatres.

Besides Balakrishna in a dual role and Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role, the film features Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth Nithin Mehta, Poorna in pivotal roles.

With the background music scored by S. Thaman, the film’s dialogues were penned by M. Ratnam. Meanwhile, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, C. Ram Prasad handled the camera.

