Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Completes a Magical 100-Day Theatrical Run

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda, which was released on December 2 last year, has completed a 100-day theatrical run. This is no mean feat, for the film has already premiered on Disney+Hotstar and several big-budget films such as Pushpa: The Rise, Bangarraju, Bheemla Nayak, and now Radhe Shyam have hit the theatres.

The fans of Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, are delighted to watch their favourite actor accomplish such a feat. The makers have decided to celebrate this achievement by organising a thanks-giving function at STBC ground, Kurnool on Saturday. The cast of this film, along with director and writer Boyapati Srinu will be there at the event.

Akhanda has been a commercial success, collecting a total of Rs 150 crore at the box office. Akhanda also became the second-highest-grossing Telugu film last year. The aura of Balakrishna can be gauged from the fact that Akhanda went to garner a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide in 11 days.

There were many who thought that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1 would affect its collections, but numbers tell a different story. Akhanda added around Rs 14 crores to its collection in the third week. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it was earning more than Pushpa for the last two weeks.

In the film, Balakrishna plays the role of Aghora/Babu. His performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Many thought that this role could have not been performed by any other actor. The film had done an amazing pre-release business of Rs 54 crore. After Simha and Legend, Akhanda was the third successful collaboration of Balakrishna and director Boyapati.

Besides Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Meka Srikanth, Shamna Kasim and others are part of this film. S. Thaman has composed the music and Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni has penned lyrics for this film. C Ram Prasad has handled the cinematography and editing. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has also contributed to these aspects.

