Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Creates Another Record, This Time in Overseas Collection

Akhanda has become the highest opener of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career. The Boyapati Srinu directorial features Balakrishna as Aghora/Baba. Besides its stupendous performance in the Telugu—Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market, the film has also created a record at the US box office, having the highest collection from its premieres for any Telugu film in 2021.

From the US box office, the masala entertainer has raked in Rs. 6.58 crores. The collected Rs. 1.26 crores from Australia, 0.72 crores from the UK, 0.15 crores to 0.80 crores from Gulf countries, 0.25 crores from Canada, 0.13 crores from Singapore. The film has grossed an estimate of over Rs. 10.08 crores from the overseas market. Posters related to those collections have also been released.

Moreover, the film was released on December 2 amid fears of the Omicron variant and the ticket-pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh. Despite that, it performed well at the box office in the first week of its release and seems to be doing good in the second week as well.

There are chances that collections will increase once again on weekend. Overall, it remains to be seen how much the film will gross overseas. The film was also in the news for its pre-release business. Akhanda is the third collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The actor-director duo had earlier come together for Simha and Legend.

Akhanda’s box office run will continue until December 17. Now, what remains to be seen is whether these figures will change in the US after the release of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Pushpa: The Rise, which will premiere worldwide on December 17, and pan India star Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, which will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

