Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Makes Rs 54 Cr in Pre-Release Business Worldwide

Boyapati Srinu directorial Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, is all set to hit the big screen on December 2. The film unit of the fantasy action thriller is expecting the film to be a hit as the pre-release business of the film is already valued in crores.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s pre-release business at the worldwide box office:

Nizam: 10.5 Cr, Ceded: 10.6 Cr, Uttarandhra: 6 Cr, East Godavari: 4 Cr, West Godavari: 3.5 Cr, Guntur: 5.4 Cr, Krishna: 3.7, Cr Nellore: 1.8 Cr, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana Total: - 45.5 CR

Karnataka+rest of India: 5 Cr, overseas – 2.5 Cr. Total Worldwide: 53 CR.

In total, the film has done a business of Rs 54 Crore. Akhanda is the first major Telugu movie to have done such pre-release theatrical business post-second wave of coronavirus.

Bankrolled by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy, under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, the film also features Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in pivotal roles. Taman has scored music for the film. The song Jai Balayya was recently released at the pre-release ceremony. Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli were present as the chief guests.

Since Akhanda is the third upcoming film of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu together, there are huge expectations of it. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 28, but owing to the second wave of coronavirus, the makers postponed the release date. The film is considered as one of the big-budget movies of Balakrishna’s career.

With the completion of Akhanda, Balakrishna has started preparing for another film with Krack director Gopichand. The film will be produced by Maitree Movie Makers. Recently, a pooja ceremony was also held and the shooting will begin soon. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead role.

