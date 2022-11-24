Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda To Be Screened At 53rd IFFI In Goa

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was released in December last year and went on to become a huge box-office success. It was a milestone movie for both the actor and the director. It was credited as being the first Telugu film that brought back audiences to the theatres after a dull phase post the pandemic induced shut down of theatres. After a glorious theatrical run and an equally successful stint on OTT, Akhanda is now receiving another honour at the national level. The movie will be screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022 held in Goa.

It will be screened in the Indian Panorama section, which selects the best contemporary films made in India. Akhanda will be screened today November 24, in a few hours from now. The 53rd edition of IFFI recognising Akhanda is a great honour and a proud moment for the makers of the film.

Akhanda had Balakrishna in a double role and had themes of religion, devotion to god and mysticism. Balakrishna played twin brothers separated in birth, one of whom grows up to become an Aghora under the aegis of Lord Shiva

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is held every year to showcase the best of films, both domestic and international. The IFFI event’s permeant venue became Goa in 2004 and this year it is being held from November 20 to November 28. Along with Akhanda, a few other Telugu movies, including RRR, Major, and Cinema Bandi, will also be screened at the film festival.

Read all the Latest Movies News here