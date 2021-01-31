Nandamuri Balakrishna's BB3 with Boyapati Srinu to Hit Theatres on May 28

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming project with Boyapati Srinu will release on May 28 this year. Popularly referred to as #BB3, the high-octane actioner is the latest to join the long list of Telugu films that have lined up for release this year. The film will be clashing with Ravi Teja's Khiladi at the box office.

The news was unveiled through a new poster featuring Balayya Babu in a white shirt and pale pink trouser. Making the announcement, the makers tweeted, "#BB3 Roar in theatres from May 28th, 2021Fire #BB3RoarOnMay28th #NBK106 #BalayyaBoyapati3."

It is said that the protagonist will be seen as a powerful IAS officer in the film besides stepping into the avatar of an Aghori for a particular sequence. Naveen Chandra has been roped in for a pivotal role. Sayyeshaa Saigal was initially confirmed to romance the senior hero in the film, but was replaced by Jabalpur bombshell Pragya Jaiswal, reported TOI.

BB3 marks the coming together of Balayya and Boyapati after two blockbusters Simha and Legend. Bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the music of the film is composed by SS Thaman with C Ram Prasad as the cinematographer and M Ratnam as the dialogue writer.