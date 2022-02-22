Nandamuri Balakrishna's First Look From NBK 107 is His 'Massiest Avatar Ever'

The first look of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna from his upcoming film tentatively titled NBK 107 is out now. The makers released his first look on social media, and it has received a tremendous response from netizens. Balakrishna is seen in a rugged and intense action avatar. He is seen sporting a salt-pepper look.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company of NBK 107, calls Balakrishna’s look as “Massiest avatar ever” and “Menacing”.

Sharing the first look of Balakrishna, director Gopichand Malineni said, “This is just the beginning & I promise you all the hunt will be wild.”

In the first look poster, Balakrishna is seen in a black shirt and Pancha with a Defender black car in the background. The poster suggests that the character played by Balakrishna will have some grey shades.

Earlier, a picture of Balakrishna from the sets of NBK 107 went viral on social media. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look in the black shirt. In the picture, he was sitting on a chair and holding his sunglasses.

Netizens also demanded that makers release the first look of other actors of NBK 107. Apart from Balakrishna, NBK 107 will also see Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

NBK 107 went on floors on February 18. Currently, the shooting is being held in Telangana’s Sircilla town. Director Gopichand has promised the audience that he will present Balakrishna in the best possible “never seen before avatar”

Dream do come true✨&Its my turn today🙏Kick Starting the first leg shoot of #NBK107 from today with ourGOD OF MASSES, NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu❤️ Will take a lifetime responsibility of presenting him in a best possible Never Seen Before Avatar💥💥#NBK107Begins pic.twitter.com/JYI0eHnyFi — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) February 18, 2022

The mass entertainer will feature Balakrishna in a double role and the film is reportedly inspired by real incidents. Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

