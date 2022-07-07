Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK107 Moves To Turkey For Next Schedule

A long schedule of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film NBK107 was planned to be shot in the USA. However, with the visa formalities getting delayed, the makers have changed the location to Turkey. The team has finalised the locations and the scheduled shoot is set to begin in Turkey in August. It is known that once the makers wrap this schedule, the film inches towards post-production.

Speaking of Balakrishna, the Akhanda actor recently recovered completely from Covid-19 and is expected to join the sets of the Gopichand Malineni directorial from July 9. The buzz around the currently untitled film is high. Meanwhile, Jai Balayya is the title under consideration for the high-voltage actioner, which is set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema.

The film stars Shruti Haasan opposite Balakrishna in the female lead role. Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will also be seen playing pivotal roles. In the mass entertainer in which Balakrishna will be seen in a double role — one character is a factionist, and the other is said to be a powerful police officer.

As the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are eyeing Dasara for release if everything goes well.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. While S. Thaman has been roped in to compose music, Rishi Punjabi is handling the cinematography.

The dialogues have been provided by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, while Navin Nooli and AS Prakash is taking care of editing and production designing, respectively. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer of the project, and Ram-Laxman is the stunt-choreographer.

