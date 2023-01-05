Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu Film Akhanda's Hindi Version to Release on Jan 20, Trailer Receives Mixed Reviews

Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 2021 blockbuster Telugu movie Akhanda’s Hindi version is all set to attract the moviegoers of the north belt by hitting the screens on January 20. The Pen Movies, who acquired the theatrical rights to the Hindi version, has announced the release date of the movie in a recent statement. The producers of the Hindi version of ‘Akhanda’ released the trailer which received mixed responses from the netizens including Balakrishna fans and moviegoers. Some of the netizens felt that the voice used for Balakrishna in the Hindi version was not suited well to the historians of the main character in the movie.

Balayya (as Nandamuri Balakrishna is fondly known) is the son of Tollywood matinee idol and politician NT Rama Rao, who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He started his career in the Telugu film industry when he was a teenager and created his own space on the silver screen. Acting in a series of blockbuster hit movies in Telugu, Balayya become one of the top heroes in Tollywood. His dialogue delivery and mannerisms in mass masala entertainment movies have provided him with a special space in the hearts of Telugu moviegoers during his more than four-decade-film career.

On the political front, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been representing Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the Hindupur constituency on behalf of his father’s TDP. His most popular celebrity talk show ‘Unstoppable’, streaming on the one and only Telugu OTT platform ‘Aha’, has been receiving huge responses from the audience. The recent episode with Bahubali hero Prabhas led to the crashing of the servers of the OTT app for more than two hours when the viewers rushed to watch the show without any delay.

On the movie front, Balakrishna’s latest movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is going to hit the screens globally on January 12 during the Sankranthi festival season. Directed by Krack fame Gopichand Malineni, the film sees Balayya playing a dual role of a father and a son.

Read all the Latest Movies News here