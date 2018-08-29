English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nandamuri Harikrishna (1956-2018): 5 Milestones in His Acting Career
Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Actor-turned-TDP leader and former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district.
Harikrishna was best known for his performances as a child artist in the Telugu cinema in the sixties. He is known for his notice-worthy performances in films like Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003).
Harikrishna was the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. His son NT Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as Jr NTR, is a popular actor in Telugu cinema.
Here are five milestones in Harikrishna’s film career:
Sri Krishnavataram (1967):
Acting ran in his family, so it was obvious that the family would give him a chance to act early in life. Harikrishna played Krishna’s childhood role in the film. Directed by Kamalakara Kameshwara Rao, the film had his father NT Rama Rao in the lead role. Harikrishna was only 11 then.
Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977):
NT Rama Rao was at the peak of hus career when he decided to make this film based on one of the stories of the Mahabharata. He played Karn, Krishna and Duryodhana in the film which was termed very experimental then. However, this wasn’t the only highlight of the film. His sons, Balakrishna and Harikrishna played Abhimanyu and Arjun in the film. It was also directed by NT Rama Rao.
Seetharama Raju (1999):
It was again a social drama produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni who also starred in it alongside Harikrishna. Directed by YVS Chowdary, it boasted of melodious music by MM Kreem. It was also a box office which prompted the makers to release it in Hindi by the name Ek Aur Haqeeqat. This wasn’t today’s era and thus the decision of taking the film to the Hindi speaking population was a brave one given the fact that Hindi cinema has started moving on from social dramas.
Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo (2002):
Director YVS Chowdary brought many known faces for this film which mostly played on the popular images of its actors. It was an instant success at the box office. Circling around the theme of ‘united family’, the film saw veteran Lakshmi as the villain.
Seetayya (2003):
Harikrishna again collaborated with YVS Chowdary on this one. MM Kreem’s music was an instant hit and it had all the ingredients of a commercially successful films. Harikrishna along with Simran and Soundarya, helped the film in redefining the techniques of filmmaking in Telugu cinema.
Photogallery
