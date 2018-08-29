Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Others Mourn Loss of Telegu Actor

Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and love to my brother @tarak9999 and his entire family in this time of grief. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2018

చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు..that’s what he said a few weeks ago and now he is gone.all I feel is a void,I will miss you Anna!!!! pic.twitter.com/T9epx3ZEEk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2018

I am out of country & just Heard the Bad ! Very very shocking ... Heartfelt Condolences to the entire Nandamuri Family , Near & Dear ones . @NANDAMURIKALYAN & @tarak9999 . Condolence Brother . RIP ! #RIPHarikrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/7pXUIaGj47 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 29, 2018

#RIPHariKrishnaGaru gone too soon. Love and strength to his entire family in these terrible times. #Tarak #KalyanRam stay strong my brothers. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 29, 2018

Really sorry to hear the news.

Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 29, 2018

Really sad to hear about the sudden passing away of Harikrishna Garu.Sending out loads of love and light to the entire family in these though times. RIP — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 29, 2018

Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu’s demise in a tragic road accident !! He shall always be fondly remembered ! Strength to the family ! RIP sir .. — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2018

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna. My condolences to Balakrishna garu, Tarak, Kalyan Ram & the whole Nandamuri family. Rest in peace, Sir. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) August 29, 2018

I lost my brother Nandamuri HariKrishna today. There is nothing I can say more. A great loss. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 29, 2018

The news of actor-turned-politician and former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna’s tragic demise has come as a shock to the entire nation.Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district. He was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding of a fan when the car which he was himself driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am.Saddened by the demise of the former actor, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief. From Mahesh Babu to Rana Daggubati, the Indian film industry paid their last respects to Harikrishna through their social media handles.Here is how celebs mourned his sudden demise: