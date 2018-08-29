Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Others Mourn Loss of Telegu Actor
Saddened by the demise of the former actor, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district. He was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding of a fan when the car which he was himself driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am.
Saddened by the demise of the former actor, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief. From Mahesh Babu to Rana Daggubati, the Indian film industry paid their last respects to Harikrishna through their social media handles.
Here is how celebs mourned his sudden demise:
Deeply saddened by the news of Harikrishna garu's untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and love to my brother @tarak9999 and his entire family in this time of grief.— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2018
చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు..that’s what he said a few weeks ago and now he is gone.all I feel is a void,I will miss you Anna!!!! pic.twitter.com/T9epx3ZEEk— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2018
I am out of country & just Heard the Bad ! Very very shocking ... Heartfelt Condolences to the entire Nandamuri Family , Near & Dear ones . @NANDAMURIKALYAN & @tarak9999 . Condolence Brother . RIP ! #RIPHarikrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/7pXUIaGj47— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 29, 2018
#RIPHariKrishnaGaru gone too soon. Love and strength to his entire family in these terrible times. #Tarak #KalyanRam stay strong my brothers.— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 29, 2018
Really sorry to hear the news.— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 29, 2018
Strength to Tarak, Kalyan Ram and the family to withstand this tragic moment. Rest in peace Harikrishna garu.
Really sad to hear about the sudden passing away of Harikrishna Garu.Sending out loads of love and light to the entire family in these though times. RIP— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 29, 2018
Shocked to hear about Sri Harikrishna garu’s demise in a tragic road accident !! He shall always be fondly remembered ! Strength to the family ! RIP sir ..— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2018
Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Nandamuri Harikrishna. My condolences to Balakrishna garu, Tarak, Kalyan Ram & the whole Nandamuri family. Rest in peace, Sir.— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) August 29, 2018
I lost my brother Nandamuri HariKrishna today. There is nothing I can say more. A great loss.— Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) August 29, 2018
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
- Hina Khan May Not Be Playing Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Poco F1 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- Rent a ‘Boyfriend’ to Cure Depression? Mumbai Entrepreneur’s New App Raises Serious Questions
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support