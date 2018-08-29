GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Mourn Loss of Telugu Actor

Saddened by the demise of the former actor, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
The news of actor-turned-politician and former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna’s tragic demise has come as a shock to the entire nation.

Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district. He was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding of a fan when the car which he was himself driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:30 am.

Saddened by the demise of the former actor, celebrities from across the country expressed their grief. From Mahesh Babu to Rana Daggubati, the Indian film industry paid their last respects to Harikrishna through their social media handles.

Here is how celebs mourned his sudden demise:


























Loading...