Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Starrer Bimbisara to Stream on This OTT Platform

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara has done very well at the worldwide box office, collecting around Rs 62 crore and emerged as a blockbuster. Bimbisara managed to do well despite some stiff competition from some big-budget movies. Bimbisara’s collections were affected due to the release of Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Nithiins’ Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Bimbisara received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. After enthralling fans in theatres, Bimbisara is now all set to entertain movie buffs on an OTT platform. If reports are to be believed, the film will be available for streaming on the ZEE5 OTT platform. Fans of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are delighted that his terrific film will stream on an OTT platform.

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta. The film has been bankrolled by NTR arts and made on a decent budget. Bimbisara features an engrossing premise and is based on the fictional character Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5th Century BCE.

In the film, King Bimbisara is a ruthless tyrant. The King has a twin brother Devadutta, whom he orders to be killed. However, when Bimbisara is confronted by Devadutta, the former gets teleported into today’s world through a magic mirror.

The film was well received as it offers a grand visual spectacle to the viewers. In addition to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj. Critics have appreciated the terrific acting of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Prakash Raj.

Bimbisara’s dialogues have been written by Vasudev Muneppagari, and its cinematography has been done by Chota K Naidu. While its songs were composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, its background score was composed by MM. Keeravani. Bimbisara has established Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a bankable actor in the film industry.

