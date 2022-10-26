Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Clocks Record 100 Mn Streaming Minutes on OTT

The worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara took place on ZEE5 on Friday, October 21. Soon after being released on the streaming giant, it was announced that the Telugu language fantasy has clocked 100 million streaming minutes in no time. Bimbisara is doing extremely well on the platform. The much-loved film is streaming in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The response has been overwhelming across all of them.

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer emerged as a critical and commercial success when it opened in theatres on August 5. The film was kicked off with much fanfare on ZEE5.

Mallidi Vashisht is the writer and director of the project. It is based on the life story of Bimbisara, the Magadha ruler of the 5th century BC. This movie was made with a time travel concept and Nandamuri plays the dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta. The actor has played a challenging role in Bimbisara like never before.

Filmed in the periodical and science fiction genre, the music was composed by Keeravani along with Chirantan Bhatt, which was a big asset in the success of Bimbisara.

Bankrolled by Hari Krishna K on the NTR Arts banner, the film also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles.

Chota K Naidu handled the cinematography. Tammi Raju did the editing, whereas Kiran Kumar Manne was in charge of art direction.

On the work front, Kalyan Ram is doing another movie under the production of Mythri Movie Makers with a new director named Rajendra. It is reported that Kalyan Ram is playing a triple role for the first time in this movie.

Apart from this, NTR and Koratala Siva are acting as a producer for the movie being made in combination. On the other hand, NTR and Prashant Neel’s movie is also being produced by Kalyan Ram and Mythri Movie Makers.

