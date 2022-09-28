Nandamuri Kalyan-Starrer Bimbisara Gets OTT Release Date And Streaming Partner

Nandamuri Kalyan’s Bimbisara was released in theatres on August 5th and took the box office by storm. The pan-India film emerged as the actor’s career-best grosser. Now, the makers of the fantasy-action have finalised the film’s OTT release date.

Reportedly, Zee 5 bagged the digital streaming rights of the film and it is slated to stream on October 7. The film earned a total of Rs. 37.81 crores at the worldwide box office.

Based on the life story of Bimbisara, the Magadha ruler of the 5th century BC, this movie was made with a time travel concept. In the movie, Nandamuri plays the dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta.

Filmed in the periodical and science fiction genre, the music was composed by Keeravani along with Chirantan Bhatt. Mallidi Vashisht is the writer and director of the project.

This movie was released under the banner of NTR Arts. Keeravani’s music was a big asset in the success of this movie. Kalyan Ram has done a challenging role in Bimbisara like never before in his career.

Bankrolled by Hari Krishna K on the NTR Arts banner, the film also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles. As far as the technical crew goes, Chota K Naidu handled the cinematography. Tammi Raju has done the editing whereas Kiran Kumar Manne was in charge of art direction.

On the work front, Kalyan Ram is doing another movie under the production of Mythri Movie Makers with a new director named Rajendra. It is reported that Kalyan Ram is playing a triple role for the first time in this movie.

Apart from this, NTR and Koratala Siva are acting as a producer for the movie being made in combination. On the other hand, NTR and Prashant Neel’s movie is also being produced by Kalyan Ram along with Mythri Movie Makers.

