Nandamuri Kalyanram To Work With Rajendra Reddy in Amigos; Check First Look

After the success of Mallidi Vasishta’s Bimbisara, Nandamuri Kalyanram has signed his next titled Amigos. The project is directed by debutant director Rajendra Reddy and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house shared the information on Amigos through Twitter with its first poster look. “Expect the unexpected or expect someone who looks just like you! @NANDAMURIKALYAN is all set to meet his #Amigos In cinemas Feb 10, 2023, #RajendraReddy @AshikaRanganath@GhibranOfficial.”

Expect the unexpected or expect someone who looks just like you!@NANDAMURIKALYAN is all set to meet his #Amigos 💥 In cinemas Feb 10, 2023 🔥#RajendraReddy @AshikaRanganath @GhibranOfficial pic.twitter.com/625se0ZWsM — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 7, 2022

The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023. The actor is shown in three looks on the first look poster, which seems to allude to the movie’s idea. The poster’s strong font reads, “They say when you meet somebody that looks just like you, you die,” and it implies that Kalyanram might play three different characters in the movie.

The movie’s narrative is a mystery, but Rajendra Reddy, a newbie to the industry, wrote and directed it. Sounder Rajan is the film’s cinematographer, and Ghibran is in charge of the soundtrack composition. The movie’s editor is Tammiraju, and production designer Avinash Kolla will work on it. The film’s producers stated that the shooting was nearing its conclusion and that the Goa portion had just finished.

Top showsha video

Earlier, Nandamuri Kalyanram and debutant director Vassishta Mallidi’s fantasy action drama Bimbisara turned out to be a successful venture at the box office. In just three days after its release, the movie broke records. Fans had even higher hopes for part 2 after seeing the fictional realm of Magadha’s stunning VFX graphics.

Director Vassishta, better known as Mallidi Venkata Narayan Reddy, revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that he is now working on the script for Bimbisara 2. The movie’s pre-production work has already started.

Vassishta Mallidi further stated that given Kalyan Ram’s prior commitments, they hope to begin shooting around June or July. The director said, “Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has to finish his other projects before we can plan shooting for Bimbisara 2.” He added that there is enormous pressure now that part one was such a big success.

Read all the Latest Movies News here