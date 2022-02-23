Nandamuri Taraka Ratna-Starrer Sarathi's Motion Poster Released, Gets Good Response

The makers of Sarathi, starring Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, unveiled a motion poster of the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on February 22. Directed by Jakata Ramesh, the makers are happy with the response to the poster from all quarters. The makers have said that the motion poster has been receiving a good response.

Tarak Ratna, thanking the cast and crew of the film for overcoming the challenges faced during the pandemic, said, “With the cooperation of the whole team, we achieved success.”

The film is currently under production and its producers P Naresh Yadav, YS Krishnamurthy and P Siddeshwar Rao revealed that most of the scenes are being shot in real locations with Kho Kho as the story’s backdrop.

In addition to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the film stars Vaishali Raju Krishnamurthy, Naresh Yadav, Siddheshwara Rao, Maruthi Sakaram Ramadevi, Seenu, Manju, Rajesh, Johnny, and others in important roles.

The technical crew comprises Manohar Kolli for the cinematography. Stunts have been provided by Krishna, while Vision Studio has been roped in for editing. The music of the film will be provided by Siddharth Vatican.

For the uninitiated, Nandamuri Tarak Ratna is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao.

Coming from the Nandamuri family, Tarak Ratna couldn’t succeed in Telugu cinema to the level of other family members. He is the cousin of actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and actor Jr. NTR and politician Nara Lokesh. Meanwhile, he is the nephew of actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao.

However, Tarak Ratna has a world record for his name. Someone enters the industry with one or two movies but Tarak Ratna created a sensation by making his entry with 9 movies at once.

Tarak came up with the movie number one boy in 2002. Simultaneously, 8 other movies were also released on the same day. Tarak Ratna stepped into the industry at the age of 20 and soon came to be known as the hero of 9 movies.

