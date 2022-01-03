'Nandi… Ashwatthachi': Swwapnil Joshi Shares Teaser of his Next Marathi Film Ashwattha

Actor Swwapnil Joshi has released the teaser and poster of his Marathi film titled Ashwattha. The Lokesh Gupte directorial will be released in the winter of 2022. Swwapnil has shared the teaser of Ashwattha on Twitter. In the 55-second video, we can hear a popular verse from the sacred text Bhagwat Gita. The verse is in the voice of the actor.

While sharing the teaser and poster of the film, Swwapnil wrote on Twitter, “New year, new resolution! Nandi … New Year, New Resolution! Nandi… Ashwatthachi !!! ”

The verse spoken in the Marathi language means, “When a person becomes a yogi, he saves himself and reaches the heights of self-strength. He should not allow his soul to be degraded. Man is his own brother and his own enemy. Ashwattha lives with self-respect by overcoming mind, intellect, and ego.”

In the teaser, we can also see a black horse and powerful visuals of fire and chess pieces. The teaser ends with a picture of actor Swwapnil with a black horse image on his face.

Director Lokesh Gupte has directed many superhit Marathi movies and left his imprint on the industry. He has helmed films like AB and CD, Ek Sangayancha, Runanubandh, Datbhet and Mungala.

Meanwhile, Swwapnil played an important role in the recent web series Parallel. Swapnil’s Marathi horror film Bali was released on December 9, 2021. The film directed by Vishal Furia is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This year, his new movie Ashwattha will be released.

Swwapnil has worked in several Marathi and Hindi language films. He played the role of Lord Krishna on the super hit show of Ramanand Sagar ‘Shree Krishna’. He also played the character of Lord Ram’s son Kush in the hit TV show Ramayana at the age of nine.

