This is How Nandish Sandhu Reacted When Asked About Ex-wife Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 Stint

Rashami Desai has been making headlines ever since she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. From her ugly fights with former co-star Sidharth Shukla to her blossoming love with Arhaan Khan, Rashami has been in the limelight for professional, as well as personal reasons.

At the launch of R-ADDA in Mumbai, Rashami's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu was asked about her stint and whether he's been following her on the show.

"I've been seeing a lot of updates on social media and news articles on it. But unfortunately, I'm not following anyone. I've not been able to watch for the last two season. I have followed the earlier seasons but I've not been able to see this season at all. In fact, I've been approached for Bigg Boss earlier," Nandish said.

When further prodded, he simply said, "I have not seen the season so I won't be able to comment."

Rashmi and Nandish met on the sets of Uttaran and hit it off immediately. They dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. A year later, news about them having troubles in their marital life started doing the rounds and their marriage broke in just four years.

Talking about her divorce, Rashmi had then said, "If Nandish had given his 100 percent to this relationship then nothing would have gone wrong. I have never had any problems with his female friends. I have never doubted him. I was busy with my travel and work. I did not know he was dating someone or not. Even if he is, then he should enjoy. I wish good for his future."

The two were also seen in Nach Baliye 7 and discussed their bad relationship in the dance based reality show. But when things did not work out, they two decided to walk their own ways.

