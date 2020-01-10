Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nandish Sandhu 'Can't Comment' on Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss Stint, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has Lot to Offer

Nandish Sandhu is asked about ex-wife Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss stint, Ajay Devgn shows what VFX in India can do in Tanhaji. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

January 10, 2020
Nandish Sandhu 'Can't Comment' on Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss Stint, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has Lot to Offer
Nandish Sandhu is asked about ex-wife Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss stint, Ajay Devgn shows what VFX in India can do in Tanhaji. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

Rashami Desai has been making headlines ever since she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. At the launch of R-ADDA in Mumbai, Rashami's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu was asked about her stint and whether he's been following her on the show. He simply said, "I have not seen the season so I won't be able to comment."

Read: This is How Nandish Sandhu Reacted When Asked About Ex-wife Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 Stint

Be it Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and now Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn has always experimented with new techniques. With Tanhaji, producer Devgn has probably changed the VFX game in Hindi films. In 3D, Tanhaji seems like a spectacle, something we haven't seen in Hindi till now. At this point, it's the best technology could achieve.

Read: Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer

There has always been a speculation about the salary of the nanny of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son. According to a video report on the YouTube channel of Bollywood Now, the popular Bollywood website pinkvilla.com asked Kareena if reports of the nanny's whopping salary are true.

Read: Here's What Kareena Kapoor Said on How Much Taimur's Nanny Makes

The Karnataka State government has declared the winners of State Film Awards 2018. A total of 31 film award winners were declared, with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj honoured in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Read: Karnataka State Film Awards 2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj Bag Top Honours

Speaking to Times of India post-marriage, Nehha Pendse made some shocking revelations on her past relationships and husband Shardul's kids from previous marriages. She revealed that her husband was married twice before. After she spoke frankly about their past, the actress and her husband have been mocked and trolls have been targeting her husband.

Read: Nehha Pendse Gives it Back to Trolls Slamming her Husband for Being Married Twice Before

