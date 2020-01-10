Nandish Sandhu 'Can't Comment' on Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss Stint, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has Lot to Offer

Rashami Desai has been making headlines ever since she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. At the launch of R-ADDA in Mumbai, Rashami's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu was asked about her stint and whether he's been following her on the show. He simply said, "I have not seen the season so I won't be able to comment."

Be it Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and now Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn has always experimented with new techniques. With Tanhaji, producer Devgn has probably changed the VFX game in Hindi films. In 3D, Tanhaji seems like a spectacle, something we haven't seen in Hindi till now. At this point, it's the best technology could achieve.

There has always been a speculation about the salary of the nanny of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son. According to a video report on the YouTube channel of Bollywood Now, the popular Bollywood website pinkvilla.com asked Kareena if reports of the nanny's whopping salary are true.

The Karnataka State government has declared the winners of State Film Awards 2018. A total of 31 film award winners were declared, with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Meghana Raj honoured in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Speaking to Times of India post-marriage, Nehha Pendse made some shocking revelations on her past relationships and husband Shardul's kids from previous marriages. She revealed that her husband was married twice before. After she spoke frankly about their past, the actress and her husband have been mocked and trolls have been targeting her husband.

