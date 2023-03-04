Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Is a 'Very Broad-Based Film'

Kapil Sharma is all set for his upcoming movie Zwigato. The film is an emotional rollercoaster ride that follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider. Zwigato is directed and written by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

While Kapil Sharma’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film, Applause Entertainment’s Sameer Nair has shared that he couldn’t be more excited about the project. Recently, at the trailer launch of the film, he spoke about the film’s positive reception at international film festivals and the company’s commitment to producing quality content.

“Nandita and I had been planning this for a while so I am glad that the film is finally releasing. When we talk about Zwigato, we don’t want to categorize it into a niche, indie film or an arthouse film. This film tells us the story of the masses, of the common man like you and me. It is a very broad-based film, which is why we wanted it to go to the theaters so that a larger audience can watch it, and spread the word of mouth for this film," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch press conference earlier this week, Kapil also revealed how he was offered the film by Nandita Das. The comedian heaped praises on the director and called the film ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

“I have been a fan of Nandita ma’am’s work, so when she approached me for this script I was 50% onboard. Because when you admire someone and appreciate their work, you have a certain amount of trust in them that whatever they bring to you will be work of sincerity,” he said.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya, the film will be releasing in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here