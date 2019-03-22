English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nandita Das on Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai’s Remake: I Did the Film Out of Nostalgia
Starring Nandita Das and Manav Kaul, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai’s remake will release on April 12.
A file photo of Nandita Das.
Filmmaker-actor Nandita Das, who is acting in the remake of the 1980 cult film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, says 1980s was a great time for Indian cinema as the parallel cinema movement was at its peak in India then.
"It was an exceptional time for Indian cinema. So many incredible films were made all over the country that reflected the reality of the times. How I wish I was acting then," Nandita said.
The remake of the Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1980 cult classic of the same name features Manav Kaul and Nandita in the lead roles. Written and directed by Soumitra Ranade of Jajantaram Mamantaram fame, the modern take of Albert Pinto... explores the theme of personal and societal struggle in today's times. It is scheduled to release on April 12.
Nandita said the remake was a tribute to the original film. "Sometimes you do a film for reasons that are more than professional. I did the remake out of nostalgia," she said.
"Albert Pinto... was a landmark film and the remake is our way of paying tribute to the film," she added.
The original Albert Pinto... starred veteran actors Naseeruddun Shah, Shabana Azmi and the late Smita Patil in lead roles.
