Nandita Patkar Shares Throwback Photo From Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Film Shoot

Nandita Patkar is a well-known name in the Marathi Entertainment Industry. She appears in both Marathi films and television shows. In her acting career, she has worked in many commercially successful movies. Marathi Biographical drama Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, which was released in 2018, has a special place in her heart.

Nandita played Dr Irawati Bhide Ghanekar, the first wife of Dr Kashinath Ghanekar. Recently, Nandita posted a throwback photo from the shooting of the film. Sharing the photo on Instagram the actress wrote, “Yesterday I suddenly came across this picture while going through my photo gallery, and got so nostalgic. A tough and important scene from Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar. When the scene was actually shot we had to do it in such a hurry because the light was about to go. We had to rush. I was so tense and nervous. I felt I was going to mess up badly. But, my director Abhijeet Deshpande had complete faith. He said that he knew I would do justice to the scene and he allowed me to do it.”

“Throughout the process of the film, I kept pestering him saying that he wouldn’t let me do much. But, he always seemed so sure that he only smiled and said just wait till the release. And of course, he was so right,” the actress added.

She thanked filmmaker Abhijeet Deshpande for delivering a beautiful film and offering her a strong character.

“And yes thank you because I did receive a lot of appreciation and a wonderful response for that scene. Abhijeet you are a magician,” wrote the actress.

Many of Nandita’s fans showered comments appreciating her role in the film. Many shared heart emojis in the comment box.

Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar was written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film revolved around the life of a Marathi movie actor Kashinath Ghanekar. It was jointly bankrolled by Sunil Phadtare under the Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The movie featured Subodh Bhave in the lead role of Kashinath Ghanekar along with Sonali Kulkarni, Vaidehi Parashurami and Sumeet Raghavan in the supporting roles.

On the work front, Nandita made her Marathi film debut in 2014 with the film Elizabeth Ekadashi. Later, she acted in many Marathi movies like Khari Biscuit, Baba, Lalbaugchi Rani, and Daravatha. But, she is best known for Zee Marathi’s popular series My Husband Saubhagyavati, in which she played the lead role of a housewife named Lakshmi.

