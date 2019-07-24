Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nani and Associates Solve Crimes, Entertain in Gang Leader Teaser

The teaser of 'Gang Leader' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nani and Associates Solve Crimes, Entertain in Gang Leader Teaser
A still from Gang Leader teaser, courtesy of YouTube
Loading...

After delivering a massive hit in the form of sports-drama Jersey, Nani seems all prepared for his upcoming venture Gang Leader, opposite Priyanka Arul Mohan. The teaser of the highly anticipate mystery-drama film was unveiled on Wednesday on Mythri Movie Makers' official YouTube channel and gives viewers a glimpse in the world of crime solving, with Nani as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups.

The Vikram K Kumar directorial follows Pencil Parthasarthi, the famous 'revenge writer' whose life goes for a toss when he comes in contact with a team of five women. Going by the teaser, the story line seems to focus on Pencil’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge against their enemy.

Gang Leader also stars Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya in pivotal roles, while Kartikeya Gummakonda makes a small appearance in the teaser. Gummakonda will play the lead villain in the film. Gang Leader's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.

Kumar shared the teaser on his Twitter handle by writing, "The fabulous, magical, dynamic and most importantly MY Gang brings for you the teaser of Gang Leader 👊🏼✋🏼 #GangLeader #GangLeaderTeaser @NameisNani @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @SonyMusicSouth @iam_srinidhi_v @ActorKartikeya @priyankaamohan (sic)."

Watch Gang Leader teaser here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram