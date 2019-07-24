Nani and Associates Solve Crimes, Entertain in Gang Leader Teaser
The teaser of 'Gang Leader' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Watch here.
A still from Gang Leader teaser, courtesy of YouTube
After delivering a massive hit in the form of sports-drama Jersey, Nani seems all prepared for his upcoming venture Gang Leader, opposite Priyanka Arul Mohan. The teaser of the highly anticipate mystery-drama film was unveiled on Wednesday on Mythri Movie Makers' official YouTube channel and gives viewers a glimpse in the world of crime solving, with Nani as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups.
The Vikram K Kumar directorial follows Pencil Parthasarthi, the famous 'revenge writer' whose life goes for a toss when he comes in contact with a team of five women. Going by the teaser, the story line seems to focus on Pencil’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge against their enemy.
Gang Leader also stars Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya in pivotal roles, while Kartikeya Gummakonda makes a small appearance in the teaser. Gummakonda will play the lead villain in the film. Gang Leader's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.
Kumar shared the teaser on his Twitter handle by writing, "The fabulous, magical, dynamic and most importantly MY Gang brings for you the teaser of Gang Leader 👊🏼✋🏼 #GangLeader #GangLeaderTeaser @NameisNani @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @SonyMusicSouth @iam_srinidhi_v @ActorKartikeya @priyankaamohan (sic)."
The fabulous, magical, dynamic and most importantly MY Gang brings for you the teaser of Gang Leader 👊🏼✋🏼 #GangLeader #GangLeaderTeaser @NameisNani @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @SonyMusicSouth @iam_srinidhi_v @ActorKartikeya @priyankaamohan https://t.co/Iq6IYR5iHW https://t.co/YxDr5BzPVO— Vikram K Kumar (@Vikram_K_Kumar) July 24, 2019
Watch Gang Leader teaser here:
