Shyam Singha Roy star Nani’s upcoming film Dasara is going to have a theatrical release on March 30, 2023, worldwide. Directed and written by Srikanth Odela, the film features Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty will also be seen in a pivotal role along with Nani and Suresh in the film.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Nani announced the release date of his mass action entertainer film Dasara. Check out the tweet here:

While sharing the post, the actor tweeted, “He will #Dasara”. Just moments after Nani shared the release date of his upcoming film, one social media user wrote, “Waiting for… This movie." Another user added, “Wow that look." One user also commented, “Box office Vastunna #Dasara."

In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a lungi as he poses for the camera. The poster shows him seated on a bullet bike with a stick in his hand. Since being released, the poster has garnered a massive reaction. Meanwhile, his rugged look has already amazed the audience and is making huge rounds on the internet.

The film also stars Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Dasara, an upcoming Telugu action film, will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. In this film, Nani will be seen as a fan of Silk Smitha, as is evident from the poster.

This movie has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dasara has been directed by debutant director Srikanth Odela, Santhosh Narayanan has given the music and Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography of the film.

