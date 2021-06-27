Nani Gets a Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine, Urges Fans to Make a Choice For Safety

Telugu star Nani on Saturday uploaded a picture that shows him getting the Covid-19 vaccine. He encouraged fans to take the jab with an interesting poser in the caption of his post.

“Our options, A) We vaccinate and stay safe. B) We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one," he wrote as caption.

The actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, V, on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film Tuck Jugadish. The rural drama will feature actors Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Shyam Singha Roy along with Sai Pallavi, Kirthi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Nani also recently gave the first clap for his next production Meet Cute, his siter Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut, which he will be producing. The feature film will be bankrolled under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, as announced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni on social media. Deepthi had earlier helmed the 2019 short film Anaganaga Oka Nanna.

