Nani is Happy 'Jersey' Will Get Wider Audience Base with Hindi Remake Starring Shahid Kapoor

Jersey became a huge hit in 2019. Telugu star Nani played the role of a retired cricketer who makes a comeback for the sake for his son in the movie and it received widespread acclaim upon its release.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nani, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri and actress Shraddha Srinath spoke about the positive response the movie had coming its way. Nani also expressed his enthusiasm about the Hindi remake of the film with Shahid Kapoor in lead role and said he was happy that Jersey will get a wider audience base once it is made in Hindi.

About Jersey Hindi remake, Nani said, "I am so happy that the movie is happening in Hindi and Shahid is doing it because this story is reaching bigger audience."

In Jersey, Shahid will play a 40-plus cricketer. He was last seen in remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy-- Kabir Singh. Not only did the movie become one of the biggest and most controversial hits of 2019, it also propelled Shahid into the big leagues and actress Kiara Advani too became a household name with her role as Preeti. Kabir Singh recently completed one year since release.

Jersey Hindi remake has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie has completed around 20-30 per cent shooting and is expected to resume filming soon. It is expected to release in 2021.