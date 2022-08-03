Nani Launches Teaser For Masooda, Release Yet To Be Announced

The teaser for the Tamil film Masooda was released on Tuesday (August 2). The movie, written and directed by the debutant Sai Kiran, has finished shooting and is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are leading from the front when it comes to film promotions. Masooda, produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka, is the third film under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment, the previous two being Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya and Malli Raava.



Natural Star Nani unveiled the teaser of the film at the launch event. Speaking about it, Nani said that the teaser looked promising. The Anthe Sundaraniki actor was all smiles during the launch event and wished the whole huge success for the release.

The huge fanbase Nani has is going to help the film reach a larger audience. Nani also shared the teaser on Twitter and the caption read, “Happy to launch the teaser of Masooda. I am intrigued and looking forward to watching this film. Wishing the young and talented team a huge success.” While the poster got a tremendous response, the teaser sits at a little over 42,000 views since its release yesterday. Actors Thiruveer and Kavya Kalyanram are playing the lead roles along with Sangitha in a crucial role.

The background music is given by Prasanth R Vihari and the scenes from the teaser look thrilling and make the movie look promising. The cinematography is done by Nagesh Banell. The movie is edited by Jesvin Prabu and Kranthi Priyam is the art director for Masooda.

Along with the leads, the movie also stars Subhalka Sudhakar, Krishna Teja, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Satyam Rajesh, Surya Rao and Bandavi Sridhar in supporting roles. The movie will be released in September this year. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Nani will next be seen in Dasara along with Keerthy Suresh and Srikanth Odela. The movie is all set to release on August 15.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here