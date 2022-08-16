Nani Launches Trailer of Vijay Antony-Starrer Hatya

Natural star Nani launched the trailer of Kollywood actor Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Hatya at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad on Independence Day. The actor also shared the trailer via his Twitter handle and wished his best to the film team.

The 2-minute 19-second trailer promises the upcoming film to be a gripping investigative drama with unexpected twists and turns. The upcoming Telugu film has been garnering a good buzz for its interesting storyline.

“Here’s the Intriguing #HATYATRAILER https://youtu.be/kqIeE7Ah880 Best wishes to team #HATYA, the actor’s post read.

Other than Nani, the event was graced by producers Bellamkonda Suresh, GVJ Raju, and director Hemant Madhukar, among others. The Balaji Kumar directorial stars Rithika Singh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles. It also ensembles Murali Sharma, Radhika Sarathkumar, John Vijay, and others in key roles.

Vijay Antony will be seen playing a detective, while Ritika Singh appears as a fledgling cop.

Speaking on the occasion of the trailer launch, Vijay Antony lauded director Balaji and said, “He has an all-rounder. He has mastered every craft in editing, cinematography, etc. He has the ability to make movies with stars in any film industry. This movie has been shot with world-class quality.”

“Happy to act in Lotus Pictures and Infinity Film Ventures. I will do more films with them. Even though we are coming from another language, the Telugu audience is supporting us,” the actor went on to add.

Vijay called Hatya “a world-class film.”

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Suresh said, “Vijay Antony has a good market in Telugu. His movie Bicchagadu grossed more in Telugu than in Tamil state. I also liked Vijay Antony’s recent movie Killer.”

Further, he advised the actor to focus on promoting his movies more in Telugu and wished him “all the best.”

