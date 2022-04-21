Nani, Nazriya Fahadh Looks Phenomenal in Teaser of Ante Sundaraniki -- Watch

The much-anticipated teaser of Ante Sundaraniki, which marks the first collaboration between Nani and director Vivek Athreya, is finally out. Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim makes her Tollywood debut with this film.

The team released this teaser at Mahesh Babu’s AMB Theater and the event was attended by Nani, Nazriya, and the director and producer of the film. Later on April 19, the teaser was released on YouTube. The teaser has impressed the audience and is currently trending on YouTube. In just two days, the teaser received more than 10 million views and around 6000 comments.

As seen in the teaser, Nani plays the role of Sundar, a Brahmin man. He is the only boy in his family and receives a lot of affection and love. Later, Sundar finds his soulmate in Leela Thomas, who is a Christian. Nani’s dialogue delivery is the major highlight of the teaser, while his chemistry with Nazriya Nazim is magical. Nani and Naresh’s combo treats us with enough laughs too.

Apart from this, Nani is currently busy with the movie Dasara. The film is slated to release as a Vijay Dasami gift next year on the pan-India level. Keerthi Suresh will be seen in the lead role.

The first look from Telugu star Nani’s upcoming film Dasara has been revealed. Srikanth Odhela has directed the film. The actor looks completely transformed in the video, dressed in a lungi, banyan and an open shirt with two bottles of liquor hanging off his waist. Fans are wondering if the film is in the same zone as Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster Pushpa and Yash’s Kannada film KGF.

Nani has back-to-back releases. The actor gained praise for his performance in Shyam Singha Roy in which he played a director, who is the reincarnation of a great writer. Shyam Singha Roy starred Sai Pallavi, Jisshu Sengupta, Murli Sharma, and Madonna Sebastian. The film blended Telugu and Bengali cultures.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.