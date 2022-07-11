Nani, Nazriya-Starrer Ante Sundaraniki Now Available For Streaming on This OTT Giant

After a month of Ante Sundaraniki’s release in theatres, the film is now available for streaming on an OTT platform. Natural star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki is now available on Netflix.

On Sunday, Netflix tweeted, “Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it’s finally Sundar & Leela’s special day! Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil! @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya.”

Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it's finally Sundar & Leela's special day 🔔✨❤️

Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil! @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya pic.twitter.com/QCQZtSbIx3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 10, 2022

Later, Netflix also tweeted a video of the lead actors that says, “Namaskaram, Swagatham & Vanakkam! Sundar and Leela are here to invite you to witness their wedding story. Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil! @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya.” The video has received over 90,000 views and more than 3,000 users have already liked it.

The movie revolves around a typical Hindu Brahmin man who falls for a Christian Girl and trains her to be a Brahmin to convince his parents to accept her but their secret is revealed.

Vivek Athreya wrote the script and directed the film, while Vivek Sagar composed the music. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Nazriya made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the Nani-starrer. Apart from these stars, the movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in major roles.

On the other work front, Nani is busy with his upcoming movie Dasara. Along with Nani, Keerthy Suresh is playing the lead role in the film. The actor will be seen in the role of a Telangana youth. The film will be released at the Dussehra festival later this year.

The film’s poster and the teaser have already been released and they are already creating a lot of buzz among fans. Popular Tamil music director Santhosh Narayan composed music for the film.

