With his forthcoming film Dasara, which is expected to be one of the biggest of his career, actor Nani is prepared to jump on the pan-India bandwagon. On Monday, SS Rajamouli released the movie’s teaser, which has now added more hype to the film’s release. At the launch of the Dasara teaser, Nani spoke openly about the film and claimed that it will be the biggest blockbuster in Telugu cinema since RRR in 2022. A video of the same is now being widely shared on social media.

The video opens with Nani referring to RRR as the largest Telugu hit of 2022. He also mentions KGF and Kantara as Kannada Cinemas’ recent hits. Nani then predicts that Dasara will be the biggest Telugu hit in 2023. The video that was shared less than a day ago has received over 1 lakh 60 thousand views and more than 3,700 likes.

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, “Man deserves more.” Several other social media users also appreciated Nani’s confidence.

In the movie, Nani would portray Dharani, a carefree young man from a coal city who joins a significant mission following a spate of incidents. The actor’s gritty appearance in the first look and the song launched has generated a lot of buzz online. Besides Nani, Dasara will also star Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar, and Shine Tom Chacko among others in key roles.

Earlier, sharing a poster of the film on Pongal, Nani captioned it, “Sun, Moon and Earth will come together to give you the best this year. Wish you all a Happy Sankranthi/Pongal. Yours - Suri, Vennala and Dharani."

Dasara will be released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

