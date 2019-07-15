Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan Raise Curiosity with Gang leader First look Poster

After Jersey, Nani seems all prepared for his upcoming venture Gang Leader, opposite Priyanka Arul Mohan. The first poster of the Vikram Kumar directorial was unveiled on social media on Monday and fans were left curious after seeing Nani as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups.

Director Vikram K Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Put your hands together for the pre-look of our film. And Nani wrote, “We MET. We are READY. We are the GANG & I AM #GANGLEADER. @Vikram_K_Kumar @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan.”

Earlier, on Friday, Vikram also released the pre-look of his film. The pre-look of Gang Leader has six hands kept one above the other. The pre-look poster also reveals a few more information about the movie, including the release date of the first-look, first single and teaser. While Gang Leader’s first single will be out on July 18, the teaser will be out on July 24.

Put your hands together for the pre look of our film ✋🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/VxZ4oEKywV — Vikram K Kumar (@Vikram_K_Kumar) July 13, 2019

In Gang Leader, Priyanka will play the leading lady in Gang Leader, while Karthikeya will also be seen in a crucial role. The star cast of the movie also includes Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore and Sathya.

Gang Leader's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.

