Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan Raise Curiosity with Gang leader First look Poster

Featuring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles, 'Gang Leader' will release on August 30.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan Raise Curiosity with Gang leader First look Poster
Gang Leader first poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After Jersey, Nani seems all prepared for his upcoming venture Gang Leader, opposite Priyanka Arul Mohan. The first poster of the Vikram Kumar directorial was unveiled on social media on Monday and fans were left curious after seeing Nani as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups.

Director Vikram K Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Put your hands together for the pre-look of our film. And Nani wrote, “We MET. We are READY. We are the GANG & I AM #GANGLEADER. @Vikram_K_Kumar @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan.”

Earlier, on Friday, Vikram also released the pre-look of his film. The pre-look of Gang Leader has six hands kept one above the other. The pre-look poster also reveals a few more information about the movie, including the release date of the first-look, first single and teaser. While Gang Leader’s first single will be out on July 18, the teaser will be out on July 24.

Announcing the pre-look, Vikram took to Twitter and wrote, “We MET, We are READY, We are the GANG & I AM #GANGLEADER @Vikram_K_Kumar @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan.”

In Gang Leader, Priyanka will play the leading lady in Gang Leader, while Karthikeya will also be seen in a crucial role. The star cast of the movie also includes Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore and Sathya.

Gang Leader's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram