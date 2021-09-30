Nani Rumoured To Be Playing Negative Character in Vijay’s Thalapathy 66

Telugu star Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known as Nani, is likely to be playing the negative role in Tamil actor Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66.

Nani was last seen in the recently released action family drama Tuck Jagadish. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 10 which got mixed reviews. The 37-year-old is now reportedly interested in playing a negative character in Vijay’s upcoming Thalapathy 66. The film will be made in both Tamil and Telugu by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally.

Nani was earlier seen as an antihero in 2020 action thriller V. The movie drew criticism for its poor writing, storyline and direction, but Nani’s performance was appreciated. If Nani is confirmed to play the lead character against Vijay in Thalapathy 66, it will be a treat for both Tamil and Telugu cinema fans.

Thalapathy 66 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers are currently on the hunt for the lead actress, and have reportedly shortlisted Kiara Advani, Rashika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh.

Kiara is currently enjoying the success of Shershaah, and already has a Telugu project with Ram Charan in the pipeline. Currently titled RC15, the action thriller is directed by legendary director Shankar. Rashmika is reportedly trying her best to be paired with Vijay since Master. The makers are said to have approached Rashmika earlier this week but nothing concrete has come out as of yet.

Keerthy, on other hand, has worked with Vijay earlier in Sarkar. The 2018 political action drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, turned out to be a commercial success. It will be interesting to see if Keerthy and Vijay’s pair return for another super hit.

The shooting of Thalapathy 66 is expected to start by the end of October as Vijay is currently busy filming Beast.

