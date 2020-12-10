Nani-Sai Pallavi Starrer Shyam Singha Roy Launched, Shoot to Begin This Month

Sai Pallavi and Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy’s pooja ceremony took place on Thursday, December 10. The photos from the ceremony have been going viral on the internet. Nani took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event.

The event was organised in Hyderabad. In the clip, which has been shared by Nani, we can see Nani’s father Rambabu Ghanta giving the first clap from the clapboard. Before the clap, the actor is heard saying, “Shyam Singha Roy first clap by Nanna”. Nani opted for a casual look for the occasion.

Nani’s fans and followers on Instagram have showered tons of love on him for the upcoming project. Many people have expressed their emotions by using red heart emojis and fire emojis. The video has crossed four lakh views.

Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. He made his directorial debut with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala. The script of the upcoming movie has been written by Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula. The project is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli and is slated to go on floors soon. The movie will star three female leads. Two of the three include Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Details regarding the third female lead are not known. Sai Pallavi and Nani have earlier shared the screen space in Middle-Class Abbayi.

Meanwhile, Nani has also teamed up with Shiva Nirvana for another film titled, Tuck Jagadish. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up the shooting for Love Story.