Nani Shares First Look And Teaser of Deepthi Ghanta’s Directorial Meet Cute

Nani is currently one of the most bankable actors in the Telugu film industry with stellar performances in films like Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki and several other projects. Natural Star, as he is affectionately known, recently became the talk of the tinsel town with his upcoming production venture Meet Cute, an anthology of five stories.

Nani unveiled the teaser of this movie on Twitter and it assures the movie buffs of enough romantic and heart-warming moments. The 1:22-minute teaser shows the people hanging out on romantic dates and enjoying soothing conversations.

The teaser was also loved due to its thought-provoking dialogues penned by writer and director Deepthi Ghanta. The audience was left awestruck with dialogues like, “Relationships don’t fail because of small fights, it fails when you stop fighting."

You meeting these characters in these 5 stories will be the best Meet Cute moment this year :)♥️#MeetCute Teaser is here 👇🏼https://t.co/mUfMwNjCV6 pic.twitter.com/zdhNi9xdNA— Nani (@NameisNani) November 12, 2022

Nani is extremely happy with this venture made by his sister. He expressed it while sharing the first look of this movie on Twitter and wrote, “Hi, I thought I am talented. Turns out I am just the brother of a talented sister 🙂 So so proud of what she made and still in shock about how she pulled it off, Wall Poster Cinema presents @mail2ganta’s #MeetCute On @SonyLIV TEASER TOMORROW."

Meet Cute will stream on Sony LIV soon. Deepthi is all pumped up for this film and talked about it in an interview with a portal. Deepthi said that she got the idea for the title Meet Cute while watching the movie The Holiday. She explains that Meet Cute is a meeting of two strangers over cute and unexpected circumstances.

Renowned actors like Varsha Bollamma, Srividya, Sameer, Ashwin Kumar, Sathyaraj, Ruhani Sharma and others will play pivotal roles in this anthology. Vasanth Kumar is associated with this film as a cinematographer. Music is composed by Vijay Bulganin and has been loved by viewers. Gary BH has handled the cuts while Avinash Kolla is in charge of the production design.

Read all the Latest Movies News here