'Nani' Soni Razdan Talks About Alia Bhatt’s Daughter, Calls Her 'Kudrat Ka Daan'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital. The actress was discharged today and is now back at her residence, Vastu. During a screening event, proud Nani, Soni Razdan revealed that the actress and the newborn are good. During the special screening of the movie Uunchai, the veteran actress interacted with the press and opened up about the new addition to her family. Speaking with the paparazzi, the elated grandmother was beaming with happiness as she addressed her granddaughter as a gift from nature. She said, “Aap keh sakte hain yeh ek daan hai, blessing hain, kudrat ka daan hai.”

The veteran actress revealed that being a mother herself she has been giving many tips to her daughter. She further added, “Of course, she is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.” She added, “Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well). And of course, we are very, very happy.”

Meanwhile, today as Alia was discharged, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted holding his baby girl in his arms inside the car. While Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen smiling and glowing.

The couple tied the knot on April 14 this year and on November 6, the couple released a joint statement after welcoming their first baby. The post read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir appeared together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

