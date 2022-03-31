Nani-Starrer Dasara’s Non-Theatrical Rights Sold to This Platform For Record Price

After delivering blockbuster Shyam Singha Roy on December 24, 2021, Nani is all set to impress the audience once again with his upcoming film Dasara. As per the latest buzz, the makers recently closed the non-theatrical rights of Nani-starrer at a record price of Rs 45 crores. This is the biggest non-theatrical price paid for a Nani-starrer. Dasara has been bagged by South Indian biggie Sun Direct.

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film, touted to be a rustic romantic drama, is set in the backdrop of a village in Telangana. The lead actor’s transformation for his role in the film was highly appreciated by the masses. It is known that the actor will be seen speaking in the Telangana dialect. The makers have roped in Keerthy Suresh to play the leading lady in Dasara. For the unversed, Srikanth Odela is a protégé of Sukumar.

The first look poster, including other glimpses from Dasara, has already garnered a positive response from the audience.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, Santosh Narayanan will provide the background score. The makers are planning to release Dasara later this year.

Nani was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy, and the makers sold the non-theatrical rights at Rs 35 crores, which was huge for the actor back then. Nani’s earlier releases like V-The movie and SSR were bagged by Amazon Prime.

Natural Star Nani is currently awaiting the release of Ante Sundaraniki, which will hit the big screen on June 10. The film has Malayali actor Nazriya Fahadh in the lead role. With the upcoming Telugu film, the Malayalam actor marks her debut in Tollywood.

Reportedly, Nani will be seen essaying the role of a Brahmin guy named KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad, while Nazriya will appear as a free-spirited photographer.

Jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the Vivek Athreya directorial also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Nadhiya in pivotal roles.

