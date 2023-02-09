Nani-starrer Dasara will hit the big screen on March 30 this year. Now, the makers recently announced the release date of the second single Ori Vaari from the film. The song is slated to be released on February 13. Earlier, his first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was released on October 3 2022.

The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. Dasara is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Shamna Kasim, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and Zarina Wahab will also play pivotal roles in the film.

Nani recently shared a glimpse of the song. The second single from the film is known to be a heartbreak song and will be released a day before Valentine’s day. This song will be composed by renowned Kollywood composer Santosh Narayanan. More details about the song will be out tomorrow.

While sharing the video, Nani tweeted, “Every year we celebrate ‘love’ on Valentine’s Day. But what about ‘Heart Break’?”

While the pre-announcement poster features a cycle and a broken Ray Ban Aviator. The caption of the post reads, “Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with heartbreak anthem.”

Moments after the actor launched the video announcing the release date of the song, several social media users rushed to the comment section to express their feelings. One user wrote, “Nani on fire, Eagerly waiting”. Another user commented, “Sounds something interesting”. One social media user also wrote, “Lit fire”.

The first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was also composed by Santhosh Narayanan. While the choreography of the song was taken by Brinda.

Written and Directed by debutant director Srikanth Odhela, Sathyan Sooryan ISC handled the cinematography of the film. The upcoming Telugu action film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

On the career front, Nani is known for films including Eega, Jersey, and Shyam Singha Roy. Some of his other films include Gang Leader, HIT: The 2nd Case, Devadas, Ante Sundharaniki, and more. He will soon be seen in his upcoming films including Dasara, HIT 3, Palaandu Vaazhga, and Sudha Kongara and Suriya.

