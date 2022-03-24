Nani-Starrer Shyam Singha Roy to Air on Gemini TV on This Date

Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy will air on Gemini TV on April 3 at 6 pm. Announcing the premiere date of Shyam Singha Roy, Gemini TV wrote on Twitter, “Celebrate Ugadi with Shyam Singha Roy on Gemini TV @ April 3rd,6 PM. Shyam Singha Roy | April 3 | 6 PM."

Shyam Singha Roy is also available for streaming on Netflix. Gemini TV paid a whopping Rs 10 crore to acquire the satellite rights of Shyam Singha Roy, reports said.

Following several delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shyam Singha Roy was finally released in theatres on 24 December 2021. The film was directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Janga Satyadev had penned the story.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian featured in Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani. Nani played a dual role in the film. The film is based on the theme of reincarnation and is partly set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1970s.

The film was announced in February 2020, and the principal photography took place in Hyderabad and Kolkata from December 2020 to July 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in the production and release of the film. Shyam Singha Roy was a box office hit, grossing more than Rs 50 crores.

Nani and Sai Pallavi’s performances in the film were lauded by the critics. Shyam Singha Roy was initially reported to be produced under Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments banner, who had earlier collaborated with Nani in Jersey

The film was supposed to be made on a massive scale, making it Nani’s most expensive project to date. Producer Naga Vamsi, on the other hand, sought to lower the budget due to the pandemic, as the estimated cost was significantly higher.

While Nani was shooting Tuck Jagadish, Vamsi wanted to put the film on hold. Due to the differences of opinion between Nani and Vamsi, Venkat Boyanapalli was roped in as the producer of the film.

