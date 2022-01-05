Nani-Starrer Shyam Singha Roy's Collection Dips on Day 11. Here's How Much Film Earned

Eleven days after Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy premiered in theatres, the film’s box office collection has fallen sharply. According to reports, the film’s box office collection in Telugu states stood at Rs. 17 lakh on the 11th day. Meanwhile, at the world box office, the film has minted an estimated Rs. 24.77 Cr.

On the 11th day (Monday) of the release, the film made a decent collection from the Nizam region. As per reports, on day 11, the box office collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stood at Rs 17 lakh, taking the total collection to Rs. 15.46 crore and gross Rs 31.35 crore.

Area-wise break-up of SSR 11 days Collections:

Nizam: Rs 9.20 Cr, Ceded: Rs 2.60 Cr, UA: Rs 2.10 Cr, East: Rs 1.06 Cr, West: Rs 82 L, Guntur: Rs 1.14 Cr, Krishna: Rs 92 L, Nellore: Rs 62 L

AP-TS Total Shyam Singha Roy Collections: Rs 18.46 CR (Rs 31.35 Cr Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 2.81 Cr

OS: Rs 3.50 Cr

(Rs 43.37 Cr Gross)

Nizam: Rs 7 L

Ceded: Rs 4 L

UA: Rs 1 L

East: Rs 1 L

West: Rs 1 L

Guntur: Rs 1 L

Krishna: Rs 1 L

Nellore: Rs 1 L

AP/TS Total: Rs 17 L (Rs 32 L Gross)

The film starring Sai Pallavi did an impressive pre-release business of 22.5 crores. The film also stars Krithi Shetty in the female lead role. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film’s pre-release business is said to be less in comparison to Nani’s previous films. Sirivennela has composed the music for the film. For the unversed, Nani’s last two films also didn’t perform well at the box office.

The film had a good start on the first day of the release but had a tough competition with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

