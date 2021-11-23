Nani-Starrer Shyam Singha Roy’s Hindi Dubbing Rights Sold For Whopping Amount

The Hindi dubbing rights of Nani’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller, Shyam Singha Roy, have been sold for a whopping amount. It is being reported that the Hindi rights have been purchased by a media company for a jaw-dropping amount. Nani-starrer films have good demand in the Hindi market and therefore the producers have been able to sell the rights for a staggering Rs 10 crore.

The rights have been acquired by the B4U channel. The owners of the channel paid a huge amount to the producers of the film, all set to release worldwide on December 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be streamed on Netflix after the theatrical release. Netflix has acquired OTT rights for Rs 8 crore. Sources say that the budget of the film is Rs 50 crores

The first look teaser of the film has received a good response. The kissing scene featuring Kriti Shetty and Nani had gone viral from the first look teaser. Along with Nani, the film also stars Saipallavy, Kriti Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as female leads.

The film is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Nebula Entertainment.

Nani is also currently doing a film with ‘Broche Varevarura’ fame Vivek Atreya. This film will be an adult comedy and is being produced by Maitree Movie Makers.

