Nani Starts Shoot of 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Telugu star Nani has started shooting for his upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy. Nani posted a picture on Instagram featuring a coffee mug along with the script of the film to make the announcement.

"DAY 1 #ShyamSinghaRoy... Calm before the storm," he wrote as the caption.

Shyam Singha Roy’s pooja ceremony had taken place on December 10. Nani had taken to Instagram to share glimpses from the event. The event was organised in Hyderabad. In the clip, we can see Nani’s father Rambabu Ghanta giving the first clap from the clapboard. Before the clap, the actor is heard saying, “Shyam Singha Roy first clap by Nanna”.

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also features Madonna Sebastian. The shoot will continue till the end of January 2021.

Nani was last seen in his digitally released film, V, directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. V was Nani's 25th release.