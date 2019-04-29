Nani to Play Villain in Indraganti’s V, New Poster Unveiled

He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film.



Actor Nani seems super-excited about teaming up with his first director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for his upcoming mystery-titled movie, V. Currently, reveling in the success of his sports drama ‘Jersey’, Nani also revealed he would be essaying the role of a baddie, his first ever, in the movie.“He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But this time ...It’s different ;) Your friendly neighbourhood …BAD ASS joins the party,” the actor wrote on Twitter as he unveiled the poster of the upcoming film.The multi-starrer film will have Sammohanam actor Sudheer Babu playing the parallel lead role and Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the female lead roles. V will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.The makers are billing V as a new avatar of Nani who has already started in 25 films in his career. Fans are equally keen on seeing Nani take on a negative role in his career for the first time.Mohanakrishna Indraganti has worked with all the four actors of V in the past. He made Gentleman with Nani and Nivetha Thomas and Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari.