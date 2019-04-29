English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nani to Play Villain in Indraganti’s V, New Poster Unveiled
The multi-starrer film will have Sammohanam actor Sudheer Babu playing the parallel lead role and Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the female lead roles.
Nani will play a bad guy in V.
Actor Nani seems super-excited about teaming up with his first director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for his upcoming mystery-titled movie, V. Currently, reveling in the success of his sports drama ‘Jersey’, Nani also revealed he would be essaying the role of a baddie, his first ever, in the movie.
“He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But this time ...It’s different ;) Your friendly neighbourhood …BAD ASS joins the party,” the actor wrote on Twitter as he unveiled the poster of the upcoming film.
The multi-starrer film will have Sammohanam actor Sudheer Babu playing the parallel lead role and Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the female lead roles. V will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.
The makers are billing V as a new avatar of Nani who has already started in 25 films in his career. Fans are equally keen on seeing Nani take on a negative role in his career for the first time.
Mohanakrishna Indraganti has worked with all the four actors of V in the past. He made Gentleman with Nani and Nivetha Thomas and Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari.
